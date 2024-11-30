Sports

Norfolk State Spartans and the Green Bay Phoenix play in Carolina, Puerto Rico

Green Bay Phoenix (4-3) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (7-2)

By The Associated Press

November 30, 2024 at 8:45AM

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 10 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Norfolk State square off at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Spartans are 7-2 in non-conference play. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Makoye Diawara averaging 3.0.

The Phoenix have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Green Bay is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Norfolk State is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Norfolk State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals.

Natalie McNeal is averaging 13.4 points for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

