Norfolk State Spartans and the Green Bay Phoenix play in Carolina, Puerto Rico
Green Bay Phoenix (4-3) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (7-2)
By The Associated Press
Carolina, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 10 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Norfolk State square off at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.
The Spartans are 7-2 in non-conference play. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Makoye Diawara averaging 3.0.
The Phoenix have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Green Bay is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.
Norfolk State is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Norfolk State allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals.
Natalie McNeal is averaging 13.4 points for the Phoenix.
