NORFOLK, Va. — Dana Tate's 15 points helped Norfolk State defeat Saint Mary's (MD) 91-41 on Tuesday night.

Tate had eight rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (5-2). Kris Bankston scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Daryl Anderson shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Seahawks (0-2) were led in scoring by Duane Mason, who finished with 13 points. Jordan Goodwin added seven points for Saint Mary's (MD). In addition, Jaden Walker had seven points.

