NORFOLK, Va. — Kris Bankston had 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in Norfolk State's 87-59 victory over Cairn on Wednesday night.
Dana Tate, Caheim Brown, and Christian Ings also scored 16 points for the Spartans (2-0). Joe Bryant Jr. added 15 points.
Mizz Nyagwegwe finished with 15 points for the Highlanders (0-1).
NEXT UP
Norfolk State takes on Baylor on the road on Friday, and Cairn visits Princeton on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Sports
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss.
High Schools
Who takes it indoors? Pickers face the elements one last time
David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen make their prognostications on the state quarterfinals, the final weekend of outdoor football.
Sports
AP Source: WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season
The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls, according to a person familiar with the decision.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.