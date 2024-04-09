ATLANTA — Norfolk Southern settles class action lawsuit related to fiery East Palestine derailment in Ohio for $600 million.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Ban on historical horse racing advances swiftly after Racing Commission tried to legalize casino games
More from Star Tribune
Politics Ban on historical horse racing advances swiftly after Racing Commission tried to legalize casino games
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune