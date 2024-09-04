The Nordstrom family teams up with a Mexican retail group to bid for its namesake retailer

''That the Nordstrom family have made an offer to buy the department store chain comes as no surprise. What is interesting is the $23 a share value which is pretty much the current price of the stock," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. ''The lack of any real premium would, under normal circumstances, make the offer unattractive. However, as a family-run firm the dynamics are slightly different, and it will be up to an independent committee to determine whether this is in the best interests of the company and its investors."