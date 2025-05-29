Nordic nations embrace total defense as the risk of sabotage and war rises

KONGSBERG, Norway — In 1944, Norwegian resistance fighters in the town of Kongsberg blew up a factory making cannons for occupying Nazi German forces during World War II.
More than 80 years later, the municipality could once again be a target for sabotage and is preparing for war.
The local authorities have dusted off Cold War-era bomb shelters, installed a new satellite communications system and are working with the military on plans to help a deployment of Western forces in case of conflict.
''The lesson we learned from Ukraine is that everybody pitched in,'' said Odd John Resser, Kongsberg's Emergency Planning Officer, noting breweries that pivoted to making Molotov cocktails, local authorities that built schools in shelters and weapons factories which ramped up production.
Across the Nordic nations, governments are boosting defense spending, reassessing security and pushing the concept of total defense. It's an approach which mobilizes the whole of society to defend against military and non-military threats.
As Moscow wages war in Ukraine, Western officials are accusing Russia of being behind a campaign of sabotage, arson and cyberattacks and there are jitters across the continent about whether Europe can rely on the U.S. as a partner.
The Norwegian government published its first national security strategy in May, saying the country is facing its most serious security situation since World War Two.
''After decades of peace,'' it warned, ''a new era has begun for Norway and for Europe."