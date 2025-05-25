Norby's 3-run homer helps Marlins win 6-2, ending Angels' 8-game win streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Connor Norby had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat Los Angeles 6-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Angels' eight-game win streak.
Norby's third home run came on a 1-2 pitch from reliever Caden Dana (0-1) as Miami stopped a three-game slide.
Taylor Ward doubled and scored in the ninth — giving him an extra-base hit for the 10th straight game, an Angels record.
The Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the second against starter José Soriano when Liam Hicks walked leading off and scored on a two-out single by Ronny Simon.
Zach Neto doubled leading off the fourth and Yoán Moncada's one-out single put runners at the corners, ending Marlins starter Cal Quantrill's night after just 46 pitches. Ronny Henriquez (2-1) entered and gave up a tying sacrifice fly to Taylor Ward before striking out Jorge Soler to keep it 1-1.
Eric Wagaman had a two-out RBI single in a two-run fifth to put Miami up 3-1.
Janson Junk allowed one run and six hits in five innings of relief against his former team for his first career save.
Soriano (3-5) allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.