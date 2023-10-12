More from Star Tribune
Nonprofit Encouraging Leaders holds event to remember those lost due to opioids and introduce prevention efforts
"Breaking the Silence: Minnesotans United Against Opioids" at Urban League Twin Cities offered people a space to remember those who have lost their lives due to opioids. The event included speakers and a remembrance ceremony with a candle lighting.
Bonnie Raitt performs at the State Theater
The performance is part of her "Just Like That..." tour. It includes music from her latest studio album as well as her classic hits.
Photography
Crews demolish century-old church
The congregation disbanded in 2017 and donated the more than 140-year-old church building to the nonprofit, Simpson Housing Services. They are redeveloping Simpson United Methodist Church and a nearby home into a 70-bed homeless shelter and 42-unit apartment complex. It will open by early 2025.
Local
Loved ones gather to plant tree for 7-year-old killed in Minneapolis bicycle accident
Family, friends and first responders gathered Wednesday outside 7-year-old Penelope Thompson's home in Minneapolis to plant a tree in her honor. She died when a motorist hit her while she was riding her bicycle in early September.