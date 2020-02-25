The Star Tribune is now accepting nominations for three special honors that will be announced in June for the third annual Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards. The honors are:

1. The Courage in Competition Award. This will be given to the student-athlete who has displayed great courage this school year, in any form.

2. The Student First Award. Our academics-focused honor will be awarded to the student-athlete who has performed at the highest level in the classroom this season.

3. The Difference-Maker of the Year. A highlight every year, this honor will be awarded to a person who displayed an extraordinary spirit of service and selflessness in supporting student athletes and advancing high school athletics in the metro area.

To submit a nomination, simply go here and follow the steps:

https://allmetrosportsawards.sportngin.com/register/form/295502744

Our third annual All-Metro Sports Awards show was to be held June 18 at Allianz Field. That in-person event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Star Tribune instead is launching plans to have a week-long virtual All-Metro Sports Awards celebration in June. Details to come.

After the nomination period concludes, nominees will be evaluated and winners carefully chosen by the Star Tribune Sports staff. All awards will be announced and presented on startribune.com this June instead of at an in-person event again.

Thank you for taking the time to nominate these special individuals.

Chris Carr is the Star Tribune’s sports editor. E-mail him at chris.carr@startribune.com.