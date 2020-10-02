It’s your turn, readers! Over the past six months, the Star Tribune's Inspired section has saluted our Heroes of the Pandemic — health care workers, grocers, Minnesota manufacturers, scientists, researchers and first responders. Now we invite you to nominate someone for the last issue of this series: Everyday Heroes/Random Acts of COVID Kindness. Use the form below to share with us a few sentences about someone in your life (grandparent/child/neighbor/teacher/bus driver/stranger) who has lightened your load during this time. We will publish as many stories as we have space for. Please include a photo of your hero, as well as your full name and email address. Deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 14. This very special issue runs Oct. 24 in print and online.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.