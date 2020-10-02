It’s your turn, readers! Over the past six months, the Star Tribune's Inspired section has saluted our Heroes of the Pandemic — health care workers, grocers, Minnesota manufacturers, scientists, researchers and first responders. Now we invite you to nominate someone for the last issue of this series: Everyday Heroes/Random Acts of COVID Kindness. Use the form below to share with us a few sentences about someone in your life (grandparent/child/neighbor/teacher/bus driver/stranger) who has lightened your load during this time. We will publish as many stories as we have space for. Please include a photo of your hero, as well as your full name and email address. Deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 14. This very special issue runs Oct. 24 in print and online.