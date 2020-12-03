MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Landers Nolley II had 23 points as Memphis romped past Arkansas State 83-54 on Wednesday night.
Lester Quinones had 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Memphis (2-2). Moussa Cisse added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Lomax had six assists.
Markise Davis had 13 points for the Red Wolves (0-3). Marquis Eaton added 13 points. Caleb Fields had 11 points.
