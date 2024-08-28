Nola tosses 7 shutout innings, Castellanos hits 3-run homer in Phillies' 5-0 win over Astros

The Phillies may have put their summer malaise behind them over the last two weeks, winning the last two games of a series in Kansas City and the first two games of a three-game set against Houston. The Phillies have won nine of 13 games overall and maintained their healthy lead in the NL East -- six games ahead of Atlanta, entering Tuesday -- and are again playing like the team that opened as one of the best teams in baseball into the All-Star break.