NEW YORK — Aaron Nola pitched a four-hitter for his fourth major league shutout and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the slumping New York Mets 4-0 on Tuesday for a two-game sweep.

Philadelphia scored twice in the third inning against starter Jose Buttó on a hit by pitch and a bases-loaded walk. Bryson Stott had a run-scoring single in the ninth and Alec Bohm doubled home a run to finish with two RBIs.

Nola (5-2) did the rest, throwing 109 pitches in his sixth career complete game and first since a five-hit shutout against Cincinnati in August 2022. He struck out eight and walked none. It was the third time in nine starts this season he lasted at least eight innings.

After giving up a bloop double and a single in the ninth, Nola retired Francisco Lindor on a routine flyball with runners at the corners to end it.

The surging Phillies improved the best record in the majors to 30-13 and earned their first sweep at Citi Field since a three-game series in April 2013. It was their first series victory at the ballpark since September 2021, after losing five in a row.

Philadelphia has won or tied all 12 of its series since April 5, the team's best such streak since August 1994 to June 1995 (13 series).

New York (19-22) finished a 1-4 homestand and fell to 10-14 at Citi Field.

The teams head to Philadelphia to begin another two-game series Wednesday night, the second leg of an unusual home-and-home schedule to accommodate their two-game set in London from June 8-9.

Nola retired his first 15 batters on 59 pitches — 15 coming in two plate appearances by leadoff man Brandon Nimmo.

Tyrone Taylor lined a clean single on Nola's first pitch of the sixth, but the right-hander set down the next three batters. He gave up a leadoff single to Starling Marte in the seventh and still needed just three pitches to retire the side when Lindor lined out to second and Pete Alonso grounded sharply into an around-the-horn double play.

By contrast, it took 97 pitches for Buttó (1-3) to get through five innings — including 41 in the third. Johan Rojas singled leading off, and a pair of walks loaded the bases with two outs.

Buttó plunked Bohm with a pitch to force in the first run, then walked Brandon Marsh to force in another.

Buttó permitted only one hit against a depleted Phillies lineup but Mets pitchers, who began the day leading the majors in free passes, issued eight in all — the seventh time this season New York has walked at least seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: 1B Bryce Harper was a late scratch because of a migraine. ... C J.T. Realmuto (right knee) sat out a third consecutive game. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he thought Realmuto was going to hit in the batting cage, play catch and do some jogging or running. But if Realmuto can't play Wednesday night, Thomson acknowledged the team might need to make a roster move. ... DH Kyle Schwarber (back) returned to the lineup after missing three starts in a row, although he did pinch-hit Monday night. ... C Rafael Marchán (lower back pain) was set to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater.

Mets: RHP Drew Smith (shoulder soreness) was expected to be reinstated from the injured list before the game, but manager Carlos Mendoza said the team decided to wait another day because it needed length available in the bullpen. ... Slumping 2B Jeff McNeil was rested. ... LHP David Peterson (left hip surgery) was scheduled to make a rehab start Tuesday night for Double-A Binghamton.

UP NEXT

With the Mets looking to give other starters an additional day of rest during a taxing stretch in the schedule, struggling RHP Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.63 ERA) on Wednesday will make his first start since May 2. Following a demotion to the bullpen, Houser made one relief appearance on May 10 and threw two scoreless innings against Atlanta.

LHP Ranger Suárez (7-0, 1.50) pitches for the Phillies. He leads the majors in wins and WHIP.

