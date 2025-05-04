Nola and Realmuto help the Phillies beat the Diamondbacks 7-2

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings in his first win of the season, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Saturday night.
J.T. Realmuto and Max Kepler homered for Philadelphia in its sixth win in seven games. The Phillies will try for a sweep of the weekend series on Sunday.
Nola (1-5) struck out eight in his first start since he pitched seven sparkling innings in a no-decision against the Cubs last weekend. The veteran right-hander went 0-5 with a 6.43 ERA in his first five starts of the year.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks in the seventh.
The Phillies went ahead 3-0 in the second on Kepler's two-run shot and Brandon Marsh's RBI double.
Realmuto hit a three-run drive to deep left in the third, and the Phillies opened a 7-0 lead when Trea Turner scored from third on a throwing error by third baseman Eugenio Suárez in the fourth.
Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt (5-2) was charged with six earned runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Key moment