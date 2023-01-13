GREEN BAY, Wis. — Brandon Noel recorded 32 points as Wright State beat Green Bay 99-67 on Thursday night.
Noel also contributed 12 rebounds for the Raiders (10-8, 3-4 Horizon League). Trey Calvin added 16 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds and six assists. Amari Davis shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.
Cade Meyer finished with 13 points for the Phoenix (2-16, 1-6). Garren Davis added 12 points and two steals for Green Bay. Zae Blake also had 12 points. The loss was the Phoenix's eighth in a row.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
