FAIRBORN, Ohio — Brandon Noel scored 21 points as Wright State beat Northwestern Ohio 111-59 on Saturday.
Noel also contributed seven rebounds for the Raiders (6-6). Alex Huibregste scored 15 points and added five rebounds. AJ Braun was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
The Racers were led in scoring by Cedric Delancy Jr., who finished with nine points. Cam Miles added eight points for Northwestern Ohio. In addition, Trevon Wells finished with seven points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
