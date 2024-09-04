Noel Parmentel Jr., a literary gadfly with some famous friends, dies at 98

Didion was the most famous of his many companions. They met at a New York party in the mid-1950s, when Didion had just graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. Parmentel, who would remember Didion as uncommonly gifted and ambitious, was well placed enough to help her get her essays in the conservative National Review and to find a publisher for her debut novel, ''River Run,'' which she dedicated in part to ''N.'' In an Esquire article from 1962, he referred to her as ''Joan Didion, the fantastically brilliant writer and Vogue editor, who, at 26, is one of the most formidable creatures heard in the land since the young Mary McCarthy.''