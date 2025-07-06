Sports

Noel Caliskan scores 1st career goal in MLS, Real Salt Lake beats St. Louis 3-2

Noel Caliskan scored his first career goal in MLS, Diogo Goncalves added his first goal of the season and Real Salt Lake beat St. Louis City 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Associated Press
July 6, 2025 at 3:47AM

SANDY, Utah — Noel Caliskan scored his first career goal in MLS, Diogo Goncalves added his first goal of the season and Real Salt Lake beat St. Louis City 3-2 on Saturday night.

Rafael Cabral had four saves for Real Salt Lake (6-10-4), which won for just the second time in its last 10 games.

St. Louis (3-12-6) has four losses during it's five-game winless streak.

Pablo Ruiz played a corner kick into the area that was redirected by defender Jake Girdwood-Reich's but the 24-year-old Caliskan blasted a shot from just outside the area into the net to give Salt Lake a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Goncalves, on the left side of the area, cut inside to evade Girdwood-Reich and then bounced a shot off the back post and into the net to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

João Klauss scored on a header off a corner kick by Marcel Hartel in the 51st that made it a one-score game but an own goal by St. Louis City's Josh Yaro gave RSL a 3-1 lead in the 64th minute.

Yaro redirected another corner kick played in by Hartel into the net in the 81st to make it 3-2.

Roman Bürki had four saves for St. Louis.

