DETROIT — Ryan Noda had an RBI single in the 10th inning as the MLB-worst Oakland Athletics edged the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Tuesday night after being no-hit into the seventh inning.

Jace Peterson bunted pinch-runner Tyler Wade to third to start the 10th. Tyler Horton (0-1) struck out Shea Langeliers for the second out before Noda slapped a single to left — one of just two hits for Oakland in the game — to break the scoreless struggle.

Shintaro Fujinami (5-7) got the win after striking out the side in the ninth. Trevor May pitched a scoreless 10th for his sixth save.

The Tigers had runners on first and third with one out in the eighth. Lucas Erceg struck out Spencer Torkelson, and after Kerry Carpenter drew a pinch-hit walk to load the bases, Javier Báez took a called third strike, ending the threat.

Tarik Skubal, Detroit's best starter in 2022, pitched four hitless innings in his first start since Aug. 1 of last season. Skubal was sidelined for 10 months with an elbow strain before spending June making five rehab starts split between Class A and Triple-A.

Skubal retired the first 11 batters he faced, six on strikeouts, before hitting Brent Rooker with two out in the fourth. Aledmys Diaz grounded into a force at second to end the inning.

JP Sears pitched 7 1/3 innings for Oakland, allowing five singles while striking out four.

The game matched two of the worst offenses in baseball, and both struggled to create run-scoring opportunities.

Detroit had a runner in scoring position with one out in the second, but Sears struck out Eric Haase and got Zack Short to pop out.

The Athletics didn't get a hit until Langeliers had a clean single to right with two out in the seventh.

ROSTER MOVE

To make room for Skubal on the active and 40-man rosters, the Tigers placed LHP Tyler Alexander (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list.

RARE HOLIDAY MATCHUP

Tuesday was only the fourth game the Tigers and Athletics have played on Independence Day. They split a doubleheader in Philadelphia in 1903 — the American League's first season — and the A's won 2-1 in Oakland in 2006.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their three-game series on Wednesday with Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.13) making his first start since rupturing a pulley in his index finger on May 28. LHP Ken Waldichuk (1-5, 6.78) is scheduled to start for Oakland.

___

