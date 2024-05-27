CHICAGO — A commercial airliner's engine caught fire Monday at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

United flight 2091 to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport aborted takeoff after flames were reported around 2 p.m. while the aircraft was still on the taxiway, the FAA said.

The airline said the plane, an Airbus A320, was towed to the gate. There were no injuries.

All 148 passengers were put on a different plane to make the trip, and delays were minimal, United said.

Arriving flights were briefly halted into O'Hare, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

The fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution, United said.