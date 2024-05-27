CHICAGO — A commercial airliner's engine caught fire Monday at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
United flight 2091 to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport aborted takeoff after flames were reported around 2 p.m. while the aircraft was still on the taxiway, the FAA said.
The airline said the plane, an Airbus A320, was towed to the gate. There were no injuries.
All 148 passengers were put on a different plane to make the trip, and delays were minimal, United said.
Arriving flights were briefly halted into O'Hare, ABC 7 Chicago reported.
The fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution, United said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
At least 22 dead in Memorial Day weekend storms that devastated several US states
A series of powerful storms swept over the central and southern U.S. over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, killing at least 22 people and leaving a wide trail of destroyed homes, businesses and power outages.
Nation
Nobody hurt after plane's engine catches fire at Chicago O'Hare airport
A commercial airliner's engine caught fire Monday at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Nation
Closing arguments, jury instructions and maybe a verdict? Major week looms in Trump hush money trial
The testimony in Donald Trump's New York hush money trial is all wrapped up after more than four weeks and nearly two dozen witnesses, meaning the case heads into the pivotal final stretch of closing arguments, jury deliberations and possibly a verdict.
Nation
81-year-old arrested after police say he terrorized a California neighborhood with a slingshot
An 81-year-old man who investigators say terrorized a Southern California neighborhood for years with a slingshot has been arrested, police said.
Sports
Mike Tyson 'doing great' after falling ill during weekend flight from Miami to Los Angeles
Mike Tyson was recovering Monday after falling ill a day earlier during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives said.