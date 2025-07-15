The Latest: Noah Wyle and Adam Scott nominated for first Emmys

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Two categories were announced early on ''CBS Mornings'' —the nominees for talk series and reality competition series.
Actors Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song later announced other nominees.
CBS will air the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14. Nate Bargatze is slated to host.
The Latest:
Noah Wyle and Adam Scott compete for Emmy No. 1
Noah Wyle and Adam Scott are TV veterans who've never won an Emmy. They're now considered close co-favorites for best actor in a drama after getting nominations — Wyle for ''The Pitt'' and Scott for ''Severance.''
It's Wyle's sixth nomination. He was up for Emmys five times for playing Dr. John Carter in ''ER'' but never won. Now he can get one for playing a very similar character later in life. Scott spent five seasons as a regular on ''Parks and Recreation'' but didn't get his first nomination until his starring role on ''Severance.''