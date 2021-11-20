LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noah Locke hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining for 16 points, Jerrod West added three free throws in the final minute and Louisville forced a couple of late turnovers to escape Detroit Mercy 73-67 on Saturday.

Dre Davis added 18 points for the Cardinals (3-1) who led 49-35 early in the second half before the Titans rallied to tie it at 67 on Antoine Davis' layup with 1:38 left. Locke came down and sank a big 3 and Louisville got it back as Davis lost the ball along the sideline.

West (seven points) was fouled and made one of two free throws before Matt Johnson committed another turnover. West was fouled on the inbounds play and made two more free throws with 19.1 seconds left, then came up with a defensive rebound to seal a tense victory.

Davis had 27 points and Madut Akec had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Titans (0-4), who had the Cardinals on their heels throughout the first half before making a steady rally in the second half.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25