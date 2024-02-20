NEW YORK — Noah Garden has been promoted by Major League Baseball to deputy commissioner of business and media.
MLB said Tuesday the promotion was effective Jan. 1.
Garden becomes the second deputy commissioner alongside Dan Halem, who has been deputy commissioner for baseball administration and chief legal officer since December 2017.
The 52-year-old Garden joined MLB Advanced Media in January 2001 and became BAM's executive vice president of revenue. He was promoted to MLB's executive vice president of commerce in December 2017 and chief revenue officer in August 2020.
