MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have not recorded a new death related to the coronavirus for three straight days.
The number of confirmed COVID-19-related fatalities stood at 777 as of Monday afternoon, unchanged since Saturday, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The percentage of positive tests on Monday was 5.3%, marking the first decrease after five straight days of rising percentages.
Wisconsin has seen a total of 28,058 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 315 cases from Sunday. Nearly 80% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 5,060 active cases.
