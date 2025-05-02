No team orders: McLaren plans to 'let 'em race' as Piastri and Norris battle for F1 championship

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Just five races into the Formula 1 season and there's already a compelling championship battle with inner organization implications.
Oscar Piastri has aggressively shown he won't sit behind teammate Lando Norris, allowing Norris to become the anointed No. 1 driver at McLaren Racing. The Aussie did it by winning three of the first five races this season to take hold of the lead in the driver standings.
Norris, at one time McLaren's designated champion-in-waiting, sits 10 points back from Piastri with one victory on the season. And as F1 shifts to the United States for the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, McLaren boss Zak Brown insisted there will be no internal issues with this championship fight and, for now, he'll let it play out naturally.
''Let 'em race,'' Brown vowed to The Associated Press. He will not designate a No. 1 and issue any team orders until a time comes in which one of the drivers has clearly separated himself in the title race.
''We'll only make that decision if it becomes clear, like it did last year at a certain point,'' Brown said. ''Until then they will get the same treatment. There may be instances when one has an upgrade that the other doesn't have yet, but that's the extent of it right now. We want to let them race.''
Norris earned his first career victory at Miami last year when he snapped Max Verstappen's two-race winning streak at the event staged around Hard Rock Stadium. Norris, hyped as McLaren's great hope, had picked up the derogatory moniker ''Lando No Wins'' when he arrived in Miami, where he promptly shed the label and had a rowdy South Beach victory celebration.
''I kind of envy Lando for getting his first race win here, because I'm sure Sunday night was definitely a cool one,'' said rival Pierre Gasly. "It's one of those races you want the Sunday to go well so you get a good reason to party on Sunday night.
How was Norris' party?