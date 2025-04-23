Sports

No snow in Green Bay but thunderstorms delayed NFL draft activities

The Frozen Tundra would've melted from all the rain.

The Associated Press
April 23, 2025 at 6:35PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Frozen Tundra would've melted from all the rain.

A thunderstorm Wednesday morning abruptly ended interview sessions with NFL draft prospects and sent folks scurrying for cover.

Workers inside the draft theater were instructed to seek shelter because of lightning and events were held up until the rain cleared up.

The sun was shining within two hours and the schedule was back on track.

The skies opened up after draft prospects participated in a flag football clinic with middle school students and special Olympians outside Lambeau Field.

The NFL is holding the draft in the Titletown district, bringing its premier offseason event to a town known for being one of the coldest places to play during the season.

Temperatures reached 69 degrees on Wednesday and are expected in the mid-50s for the three-day draft. There's a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday but the draft theater and stage are under cover.

