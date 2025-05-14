No significant jeers or cheers for Ancelotti at Real Madrid's game in Spanish league

MADRID — Carlo Ancelotti received a mostly indifferent reaction from the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday after taking over the Brazil job.
Ancelotti was announced as Brazil's new coach on Monday, and some Madrid fans criticized the coach for negotiating with the five-time champions with the La Liga season still underway.
There were no significant jeers or cheers when Ancelotti's name was announced by the loudspeakers at the Bernabeu before the match, with most fans applauding and saying his name along with the announcer, following the tradition at the stadium.
Madrid needed a victory to keep Barcelona from clinching its 28th league title in advance. It was losing 1-0 at halftime.
The Catalan club visits city rival Espanyol on Thursday.
