A judge presiding over the cases against three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death in May 2020 did not immediately rule on their request to prohibit livestreaming their trials next year.

The issue arose during a two-hour hearing Thursday morning that touched on several issues: accusations that the county medical examiner was coerced into changing his findings about Floyd's death, a failed attempt by one defense team to subpoena Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to testify about a leak to the media, and a request for police discipline reports, among others.

The hearing for J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao grew contentious at times, and was punctuated by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill admonishing prosecutors for their behavior at co-defendant Derek Chauvin's trial this past March and April.

Kueng, Lane and Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. They waived their right to appear in court and were not in attendance.

During a discussion about defense claims that Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker was pressured by another doctor into altering his findings, Cahill pointed a finger at Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank.

Cahill said prosecutors were "disrespectful" when they limited the discussion of Baker's credentials while introducing him as a witness. It's common practice for attorneys to ask a witness about their educational history and work experience before they testify at trial.

George Floyd was killed May 25, 2020.

"That's how highly I think of Dr. Baker," Cahill said.

The judge's comments, which did not go any further, underscored the prosecution's apparent but unspoken dissatisfaction with Baker at Chauvin's trial. Prosecutors called their private medical experts to testify before bringing Baker, the only doctor to conduct an autopsy on Floyd, onto the witness stand. Typical protocol calls for the medical examiner who performed the autopsy to testify first to establish a cause of death before outside experts expound on related issues.

Prosecutors also called an outside pathologist to testify before Baker, duplicating a role typically reserved for the local medical examiner.

Baker had ruled that Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression" while prosecutors told jurors in Chauvin's trial that he died of asphyxia and not a fatal heart event.

Thao's attorneys, Robert and Natalie Paule, filed a motion in May accusing former Washington D.C. medical examiner, Dr. Roger Mitchell, of pressuring Baker to change his findings to include "neck compression." They also accused the attorney general's office of ratifying the "coercion" while not orchestrating it.

"The point is in this case there were intimations that bad things would come to Dr. Baker" if he didn't add the phrase, said Robert Paule.

Thao's motion said Mitchell had called Baker, discussed the neck compression issue and said he planned to publish an op-ed in the Washington Post criticizing Baker's findings. Baker later included the phrase in his final findings.

"It would have been very simple to ask Dr. Baker [if he was coerced] were you concerned by this," Frank told Thao's defense.

Frank then addressed Cahill, saying that the judge had seen Baker testify many times and knew him to be forthcoming. The exchange unexpectedly prompted Cahill's admonition.

Cahill denied several requests in Thao's motion: to dismiss the case against him, to rule that Baker had been coerced, to rule that Mitchell also coerced defense expert witness Dr. David Fowler, to rule that prosecutors ratified the coercion, to bar Ellison and several prosecutors from working on the case, to report the matter to the Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board and to order prosecutors to report Mitchell for an ethical violation.

Cahill granted the defense's request that prosecutors provide the defense any additional materials related to their conversations with Mitchell and Baker about the issue. He said defense attorneys can also cross-examine Baker at trial about the matter.

Earlier in the hearing Robert Paule said he had subpoenaed Ellison to testify regarding a leak to the New York Times earlier this year about Chauvin's failed plea negotiations.

Ellison was not in court, and Frank said he was learning about the subpoena for the first time. Cahill quashed the subpoena, saying the state had not engaged in misconduct and that it appeared that the leak came from a federal employee.

Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, and Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, began the hearing by arguing that Cahill should not allow their clients' joint trial next March to be livestreamed in order to protect their constitutional rights to a fair trial. Witnesses are afraid to testify for their clients' cases because two expert witnesses who testified for Chauvin's defense were criticized afterward, they argued. Thao's defense later joined the motion.

Chauvin's several-weeks-long trial was livestreamed by several media outlets.

"The call to action that comes from a person sitting there watching [the trial] and being angered by it is much different from the affect that would occur" from reading the same testimony in the newspaper, Plunkett said. "This way the public gets a live, raw feed and I respectfully submit that that is why people acted out."

Vandals left a pig's head outside the former California home of Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who testified for Chauvin's defense. After former Maryland chief medical examiner Dr. David Fowler testified for Chauvin's defense, the state said it would conduct an independent review of deaths in police custody that occurred during his tenure.

Prosecutors and an attorney for a media coalition of 16 outlets argued in favor of a livestream, which Cahill had ordered last November because COVID-19 protocols severely limited the number of people who could attend the trial in-person.

Cahill said he would rule on the livestream at a later date. He said he would first issue a ruling in 10 to 14 days on an unrelated motion filed by the media coalition asking him to unseal the names of jurors who convicted Chauvin and related juror information that is typically public data unless sealed by a judge.