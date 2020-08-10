Seven months in the workhouse awaits a man who ran over an Edina High School student boarding her bus and kept going.

Carlton D. Troutman, 26, of Flint, Mich., was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County District Court. He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the hit-and-run crash on Jan. 23 along France Avenue that sent Kyla Avant roughly 50 feet from where she was struck.

Judge Jeannice Reding’s sentence sets aside a 4¼-year sentence in favor of a year in the workhouse. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, that leaves Troutman with a balance of roughly seven months to serve.

Reding also placed Troutman on probation for three years. If he violates any terms of the probation, the court can impose the prison sentence. Terms include being employed or attending school, staying out of legal trouble and undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Prosecutors alleged that Troutman, with two passengers, raced onto the right shoulder at more than 60 miles per hour and struck Avant as she and others lined up to board the bus. Randy Avant, 16, was just inside the bus when his sister was hit.

Avant was taken to a hospital and released with no major injuries.

Carlton Troutman

One of the men in the car told police that Troutman targeted Avant and the other students “to show that he had the capacity to kill someone,” the criminal complaint said.

Police found the car in Man­kato several days later. In March, a sheriff’s deputy stopped Troutman in Grand Ledge, Mich., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Minnesota filed a warrant for his return from an Eaton County jail cell southwest of Lansing.