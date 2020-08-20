LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA is into the postseason without having any confirmed coronavirus cases among players inside the bubble at Walt Disney World.
The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday that none of the 341 players who had been tested since results were last released on Aug. 12 had been positive.
The season resumed at Disney on July 30 and the postseason began Monday. Players have been tested daily while on campus. There were two cases of players testing positive upon their arrival at Disney, both of which were found before either made it out of the initial mandatory in-room quarantine.
