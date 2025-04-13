Brown: No place for myth in future of Minnesota forest industries

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Waves of people arriving in North America over thousands of years found massive forests of 300-foot pine. For obvious reasons, they didn’t take pictures. Instead, they told stories, some of which survive in Indigenous oral history, others as tall tales like the popular but misleading Minnesota myth of the giant logger Paul Bunyan.
Myths thrive deep in the woods. Yet, the truth is just as compelling.
Old Paul and his blue ox Babe obscure the fact that powerful 19th century logging interests chopped down the greatest pine forest on Earth using greedy, irresponsible forestry practices. They destroyed natural habitat and nearly burned down the state in 1918.
Meantime, the hearty, plaid-clad lumberjack of our historical memory was likely an immigrant worker. He was treated like migrant workers today within an industry that prioritized short-term profits over long-term planning.
Minnesota author Willa Hammitt Brown exposes this in her new book “Gentlemen of the Woods: Manhood, Myth, and the American Lumberjack.”
“What’s important to know right now is that what we think we know about the past might not have any relationship to what actually happened,” Brown recently told me.