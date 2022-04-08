The phone rang at 3:45 a.m., which has been scientifically proven as the worst time for the phone to ring. There is absolutely nothing good that needs to be said to anyone at 3:45 a.m. Phones should be programmed so the ringtone changes to Chopin's funeral march if it rings at 3:45, just to soften the blow.

But no one had perished. It was a recorded message from the State of Minnesota. "You are now eligible for another COVID booster." Really? Right now? Did I suddenly become eligible the moment 3:44 a.m. passed, and you couldn't wait to tell me?

You go back to sleep and dream of being pursued by big hypos with legs, banging gongs and singing "Pfitzer Moderna" to the tune of "Hava Nagila."

Later the next day, a text message arrives:

"After hours." Well, that's one way of putting it, and it's the wrong way. Eleven p.m. is after hours; 3:45 a.m. is before hours. Also, you have to appreciate "recent vendor error," a top-class piece of weaselly bureaucratic prose. We didn't screw up, the guys we hired screwed up.

The rest of the text:

No doubt. "Working with the vendor team" has now replaced "beaten like a rented mule" in my vocabulary. I expect pro boxing announcers to say, "Holy cow, Bostock has Smith tied up in the corner and he's really workin' the vendor team."

How did this happen? Probably a simple mistake. Someone didn't check the right box or choose the right line in a drop-down menu, and p.m. became a.m. If there is justice in this vast, impersonal universe, the person who screwed up got the call with the rest of us booster-eligibles and realized to his now-nearly-infinite horror what he had done.

How to play this? Should he go to work as if nothing's wrong, whistling cheerfully, walking through the office, seeing everyone turn away and act busy? What if the boss got the call? Of course the boss got the call. Can you blame someone else? Can you claim temporal dysphoria or chronological dyslexia? What time does the first plane leave town? Is that a.m. or p.m.? Will there be a mob at the airport? "That's him! That's the one! Get him! Draw and quarter him! Draw and quarter-to-four him!"

Relax. It's OK. We forgive you.

We all have a moment in life where we screw up on the job in some hideously incandescent fashion. This is not meant as an excuse for habitual screw-ups, and as a habitual screw-up myself, I wish it were, but we're all fallible.

The bad news? You've just spent your one Lifetime Mistake and are required to live a life free from sin and error going forward. This includes driving the speed limit and waiting for the WALK signal to cross the street, telling the dentist the truth about how little you floss, scraping the food off the tinfoil before you put it in recycling and so on. A full list is available upon request.

At least the state didn't robocall everyone at 3:45 p.m. to apologize. Some people might have been taking a nap, because they never got back to sleep.