No new direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks scheduled, Kremlin says

Russia and Ukraine have scheduled no further direct talks on ending their more than three-year war, a Kremlin spokesman said Thursday, almost a week after the first face-to-face engagement between the countries' delegations since 2022 and days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced they would start ceasefire negotiations ''immediately.''
''There is no concrete agreement about the next meetings,'' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. ''They are yet to be agreed upon.''
During two hours of talks in Istanbul last Friday, Kyiv and Moscow agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, in what would be their biggest such swap. Apart from that step, the meeting delivered no significant breakthrough.
Several months of intensified U.S. and European pressure on the two sides to accept a ceasefire and negotiate a settlement have yielded little progress. Meanwhile, Russia is readying a summer offensive to capture more Ukrainian land, Ukrainian government and military analysts say.
Putin said earlier this week that Moscow would ''propose and is ready to work with'' Ukraine on a ''memorandum'' outlining the framework for ''a possible future peace treaty.'' Putin has effectively rejected a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine has accepted. He has linked the possibility to a halt in Ukraine's mobilization effort and a freeze on Western arms shipments to Kyiv as part of a comprehensive settlement.
The major prisoner swap is a ''quite laborious process'' that ''requires some time,'' Peskov said.
But he added: ''The work is continuing at a quick pace, everybody is interested in doing it quickly.''
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that preparations are underway for the potential prisoner exchange, which he described as ''perhaps the only real result'' of the talks in Turkey.