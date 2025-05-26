No more samba on the strand? Rio de Janeiro to limit live music on the beaches

RIO DE JANEIRO — If you have been to Rio de Janeiro' beaches, this probably sounds familiar: samba music drifting from a nearby kiosk, caipirinha cocktails sold by hawkers, chairs sprawled across the sand.
Now that may become harder to find, unless the vendors have the right permits.
Mayor Eduardo Paes issued a decree in mid-May establishing new rules for the city's waterfront saying he wants to preserve urban order, public safety and the environment, as well as promote peaceful relations between tourists and residents.
The new measures are due to come into force on June 1, and they outlaw food and drink sales, chair rentals, loudspeakers and even live music in kiosks without official permits. Also, beach huts will only be allowed to have a number rather than the often-creative names many are currently known by.
Some have welcomed the move to tackle what they perceive as chaotic activity on the beach, but others say the decree threatens Rio's dynamic beach culture and the livelihoods of many musicians and local vendors who may find it difficult or impossible to get permits.
The move to regulate music on Rio's beachfronts has particularly struck a nerve.
''It's difficult to imagine Rio de Janeiro without bossa nova, without samba on the beach,'' said Julio Trindade, who works as a DJ in the kiosks. ''While the world sings the Girl from Ipanema, we won't be able to play it on the beach.''
The restrictions on music amounts to ''silencing the soul of the waterfront. It compromises the spirit of a democratic, musical, vibrant, and authentic Rio,'' Orla Rio, a concessionaire who manages more than 300 kiosks, said in a statement.