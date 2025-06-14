BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — "No Kings" protests in Minnesota canceled as authorities search for suspect who shot 2 state lawmakers.
"No Kings" protests in Minnesota canceled as authorities search for suspect who shot 2 state lawmakers
"No Kings" protests in Minnesota canceled as authorities search for suspect who shot 2 state lawmakers.
The Associated Press
June 14, 2025 at 5:08PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say
Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say.