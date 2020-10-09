Some doctors, nurses and therapists have a prescription for helping us get through this seemingly never-ending pandemic: Try a little laughter.

Humor is not just a distraction from the grim reality of the crisis, said Dr. Michael Miller, a cardiologist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. It’s a winning strategy to stay healthy in the face of it.

“Heightened stress magnifies the risk of cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes,” Miller said. “Having a good sense of humor is an excellent way to relieve stress and anxiety and bring back a sense of normalcy during these turbulent times.”

Laughter releases nitric oxide, a chemical that relaxes blood vessels, reduces blood pressure and decreases clotting, Miller said. An epidemiological study of older men and women in Japan confirmed that those who tend to laugh more have a lower risk of major cardiovascular illness. Possessing a healthy sense of humor is also associated with living longer, an epidemiological study from Norway reported, although the correlation appears to be stronger for women than for men.

Sophie Scott, a neuroscientist at University College London, said that laughter has been shown to reduce the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline and to increase the body’s uptake of the feel-good endorphins. There also appear to be cognitive benefits. Watching a funny video was tied to improvements in short-term memory in older adults and increased their capacity to learn, research conducted by Dr. Gurinder Singh Bains of Loma Linda University found.

Perhaps most relevant today, possessing a sense of humor also helps people remain resilient in the face of adverse circumstances, said George Bonanno, a professor of clinical psychology at Columbia University.

“Humor keeps negative emotions in check and gives us a different perspective, allowing us to see some of the bad things that happen to us as a challenge rather than a threat,” he said.

Increasingly, humor is being integrated into mainstream medical practice, said Dr. Kari Phillips, a resident physician at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Phillips observed over 100 clinical encounters and discovered that humor typically surfaces about twice during a half-hour doctor visit. It is initiated in equal measure by doctors and patients, often to break the ice between them or to help to soften the impact of a difficult medical conversation.

“We found that introducing humor results in better patient satisfaction and empowerment, and it helps people feel more warmth in their connection with the doctor,” she said.

Dr. Peter Viccellio, a professor of emergency medicine at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York, warned that not all types of humor are helpful. Jokes that mock other people can appear to be making light of their pain.

Mary Laskin, a nurse case-manager at Kaiser Permanente in San Diego, has been teaching her chronic pain patients laughter exercises alongside practices designed to develop other positive mental states, like gratitude and forgiveness.

“This pandemic is like a tiger creeping toward us, a huge slow-motion stressor that makes the experience of pain worse,” she said. “Humor helps my patients relax and release their grip on pain.”

Laskin suggests that her patients treat humor as a discipline — like physical exercise — that they set aside time for it on a daily basis. She recommends “laughter first-aid boxes,” where they can stash joke books, funny toys and other props for this purpose.

“Our health care system focuses on passive ways to manage pain like taking a pill or getting an operation,” Laskin said. “I encourage people to actively cultivate the healing power of laughter, which puts them back in the driver’s seat.”