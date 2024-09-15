WASHINGTON — No injuries were reported after gunshots near Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, sheriff's spokesperson says.
No injuries were reported after gunshots near Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, sheriff's spokesperson says
No injuries were reported after gunshots near Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, sheriff's spokesperson says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 15, 2024 at 7:06PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club
FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club.