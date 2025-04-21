Nation

No injuries reported from fire on Delta plane at Florida airport

A Delta Air Lines airplane caught fire on Monday before it was supposed to take off at a central Florida airport, forcing the evacuation of passengers, airport officials said.

The Associated Press
April 21, 2025 at 4:53PM
The company logo graces the side of a Delta Air Lines jetliner at Denver International Airport in Denver, on June 26, 2019. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

There were no reports of any injuries during the fire on the plane at Orlando International Airport, Delta said in a statement.

The engine fire broke out on Delta Air Lines flight 1213 while the plane was at the ramp before a scheduled departure from Orlando to Atlanta late Monday morning, airport officials said on social media.

The passengers were evacuated, and the airport’s rescue and firefighting team responded, the airport’s statement said.

The Airbus A330 aircraft had 282 customers, 10 flight attendants and two pilots, according to Delta.

‘‘Delta flight crews followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft’s two engines were observed,‘’ Delta said in a statement.

Maintenance teams will examine the aircraft in an effort to determine the cause of the fire, Delta said.

The Associated Press

