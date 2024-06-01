Police in South St. Paul shot at a man who brandished and pointed a weapon at them during an incident Friday night, according to a department news release.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. Friday when officers were dispatched to a multi-unit apartment building in the 200 block of Grand Avenue W. on a report of an unspecified disturbance.

"Upon arrival, responding officers encountered an adult male in a parking garage who brandished and pointed a weapon at them, leading to the intentional discharge of a firearm by responding officer(s) as an attempt was made to take him into custody," according to the news release.

The suspect, a 54-year-old man, eventually was taken into custody and held at the Dakota County jail on probable cause second-degree assault. Police said they recovered a weapon from the scene.