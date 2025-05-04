No guard of honor by Rangers for fierce rival Celtic in 1-1 draw between Scottish rivals

''We also acknowledge that the tifo displayed prior to kickoff crossed a line and was unacceptable. Our approach to supporter displays has always been built on trust, with the responsibility placed on groups to exercise good judgment. We will reflect on how these displays are managed and engage with supporter groups to ensure the right balance of trust, responsibility and oversight is maintained moving forward. Rangers is proud of its passionate fan base, and we all share a duty to protect the standards and reputation of our club.''