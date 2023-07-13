WASHINGTON — No fingerprints or DNA were found on the bag of cocaine at the White House and no leads so far, the Secret Service says.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune