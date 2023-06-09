Hennepin County prosecutors will not charge a motorist who fatally shot another driver more than a year ago after a confrontation over his driving.

Police in Maple Grove said Friday that the 32-year-old Minneapolis man convinced the County Attorney's Office that he was acting in self-defense when he killed William F. Haire, 61, of Buffalo, Minn., on Garland Lane at County Road 30 in April 2022.

"The Hennepin County Attorney's Office decided not to file charges related to the tragic shooting incident," Police Cmdr. Jon Wetternach told the Star Tribune. "After a thorough investigation and analysis of all of the facts, there appears to be a reasonable self-defense argument."

Wetternach declined to elaborate further other than to say the man was legally possessing the gun and "there are no other charges being considered at this time."

A request has been made with the County Attorney's Office for further explanation.

Helen Wilson, Haire's longtime girlfriend, who was in the car that day, told the Star Tribune a few days after the shooting that the encounter began when Haire spotted the SUV on Interstate 94 near St. Cloud "and was just concerned because they went around us, driving through lanes and stuff without putting their blinkers on. He was concerned about the other vehicles on the road."

Haire followed the SUV to a gas station in nearby Clearwater and questioned "why they were driving reckless," Wilson said. "They were yelling at Bill," she said.

The SUV driver got back on the interstate, and Haire resumed trailing the vehicle until they both exited at Maple Grove Parkway, Wilson said.

While stopped at a traffic light at Garland Lane and County Road 30, the man got out of the SUV, came up to the car and "was hitting my boyfriend in the face and the chest," said Wilson, whose account to police is also detailed in the search warrant affidavit.

Haire put the car in reverse, "trying to get away, but he kept getting hit in the chest and face," she said. A moment later, the man shot Haire in the abdomen with a handgun, Wilson said.

He drove from the scene of the shooting before crashing into signs about a half-mile east near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway, according to court records.

Emergency responders took Haire to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died about two hours later.