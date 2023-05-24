Joe Ryan seeks his seventh victory of the season, and the Twins will try to salvage the finale of a three-game series against San Francisco in a matinee at Target Field.

Ryan (6-1, 2.25 ERA) will face Giants righthander Anthony DeSclafani (3-3, 3.09) at 12:10 p.m. (BSN).

The Twins have lost four in a row after dropping a 4-3 decision on Tuesday night.

Carlos Correa (injured heel) remains out of the Twins lineup as Kyle Farmer takes over at shortstop.

The Twins have an off-day Thursday before starting a three-game series against Toronto.

GIANTS LINEUP

LaMonte Wade, 1B

Thairo Estrada, DH

Mitch Haniger, LF

Michael Conforto, RF

Blake Sabol, C

Mike Yastrzemski, CF

Casey Schmitt, 3B

Brandon Crawford, SS

Brett Wisely, 2B

TWINS LINEUP

Edouard Julien, 2B

Byron Buxton, DH

Donovan Solano, 3B

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Kyle Farmer, SS

Willi Castro, LF

Matt Wallner, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF