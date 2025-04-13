No booze, no cover, no judging: Inside Mexico City's free dance parties

MEXICO CITY — It's 4 p.m. on a recent Sunday afternoon, and a pavilion of towering windows in a Mexico City urban park is nearly packed. The public is diverse, but everyone here wants the same thing: to dance freely, at no cost, without harassment or prejudice.
Twenty-somethings, children with their mothers, teenagers and elderly couples gather around the disc jockey's console. A murmur fills the air as roughly 300 people await the start. The first notes then pierce the air and a shiver runs through the crowd.
''This is an open invitation for everyone to move as they wish in a safe space!'' said Axel Martínez, one of the collective's founders, as he grabs a microphone and cheers the revelers on. At their own pace, each person is carried away by the music — and no one seems surprised by the moves of others.
From experimental jazz pieces and smooth Egyptian hip-hop to the more familiar pulse of cumbias grooved with an electronic touch, people dance to it all.
The party was organized by the Nueva Red de Bailadores or NRB (New Network of Dancers), a collective that aims to create spaces where people can gather to dance freely. There's no cover charge, no booze, and no pressure to do the ''right'' moves.
Dancing with peace of mind
The collective began nine years ago as a simple gathering of friends dancing freely in an apartment. As word spread, their numbers swelled from 20 to 50, then more than 100 — so they had to move to a park.
''The New Network of Dancers is (a community) of philosophy and action,'' said Martínez. ''Dancing alone is very fulfilling, but dancing with a lot of people is also very enriching.''