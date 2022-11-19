Tap the bookmark to save this article.

No. 14 Penn State upset the No. 9 Gophers 25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 27-25 on Friday night in Big Ten volleyball. Both teams had won four straight going into the match.

Kashauna Williams led the Nittany Lions (22-6, 11-6 Big Ten) with 20 kills and hit .368. Taylor Landfair had 17 kills and Jenna Wenaas 12 for Minnesota (17-8, 12-5).

Bemidji St. soccer wins region title

Host Bemidji State edged Emporia State 3-1 on penalty kicks at Chet Anderson Stadium for the NCAA Division III Central Region championship in women's soccer after the teams tied 1-1.

Sara Wendt scored in the 19th minute for the second-seeded Beavers (17-2-5) and Alyssa Stumbaugh made 10 saves.

The Hornets got their goal in regulation from Mackenzie Dimarco in the 78th minute.

Halle Peterson, Wendt and Erin Becker scored for Bemidji State in the shootout.

Next the Beavers will play Ferris State at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Elite Eight with a trip to the Final Four in Seattle at stake.

Earlier Ferris State beat defending champion Grand Valley State on penalty kicks (3-1) as well after they played to a 0-0 tie through overtime in the Midwest Region title match. Bulldogs sophomore goalkeeper Darya Mosallaei made a career-high 11 saves in her 19th career shutout, a school record.

Three NSIC volleyball teams advance in D-II

Minnesota Duluth, Concordia (St. Paul) and St. Cloud State all won in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Central Region volleyball tournament at Wayne (Neb.) State.

UMD beat Washburn 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 led by Sydney Lanoue who hit .529 with 22 kills and 18 digs, and Samantha Paulsen who hit .444 with 15 kills.

The Golden Bears edged Nebraska-Kearney 25-19, 22-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-10 by getting 17 blocks — their most in a match since 2014. Emma Schmidt of Concordia had 16 kills and 14 digs and Katie Mattson 11 kills and 10 blocks.

St. Cloud State defeated Northwest Missouri State 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 led by Kenzie Foley and Linsey Rachel with 21 and 17 kills, respectively.

Guard can't miss

Wisconsin-Stout's Brody Fox, a sophomore from Mahtomedi, scored a school-record 70 points in the Blue Devils' 147-126 victory over host Greenville.

Fox, a 6-6 guard, was 34-for-38 from the field and had 11 rebounds. Fox's previous career-high was 42 last season.

