After winning his first start as the Gophers goalie the night before, Justen Close had a rougher second game.

Alaska led almost from start to end to upset No. 8 Minnesota 3-2 in a nonconference men's hockey game on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Close playing because Jack LaFontaine signed an NHL contract last Sunday, gave up a goal in the first minute and two more in the second period. He finished with 12 saves.

Gustavus Davis Grigals stopped 36 shots for the Nanooks (6-15-1) who lost 2-1 in the series opener.

"We were conveniently good when it was convenient for us tonight. When it wasn't convenient, we lost a little interest," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "Their goalie was the best guy on the ice tonight, there's no question. He was outstanding."

Filip Fornaa Svennson gave Grigals that early 1-0 lead in the rematch. The Gophers tied the score at 1 when Blake McLaughlin scored at 5:43 of the second period but 13 seconds later Alaska was ahead again on Brayden Nicholetts' goal. Markus Komuls made it 3-1 late in the second.

Chaz Lucius got Minnesota within one goal 18 seconds into the third but Grigals gave up nothing else.

CCHA

St. Thomas 4, Ferris State 3: The Tommies got their second Division I victory when John Schuldt scored with three seconds left. Peter Thome had 38 saves for St. Thomas (2-22, 2-16 CCHA), which led 3-0 through two periods on a goal by Cameron Recchi and two by Tim Piechowski. But host Ferris State (7-17, 5-11) tied it with 54 seconds left in the third. The Tommies ended a 15-game losing streak and gave Rico Blasi his 400th career coaching win in 21 seasons — 20 at Miami (Ohio).

No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato 4, Northern Michigan 1: Julian Napravnik had three assists as the Mavericks beat the host Wildcats.

Bowling Green 3, Bemidji State 2 (OT): Owen Sillinger and Elias Rosen, with 1:54 left, scored goals in the third period for the visiting Beavers.

Big Ten

No. 4 Michigan 4, Penn State 3: Brendan Brisson scored a tiebreaking third-period goal for the host Wolverines.

No. 16 Ohio State 4, No. 13 Notre Dame 1: Quinn Preston had a hat trick and an assist for the host Buckeyes.

NCHC

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 2, Miami (Ohio) 2 (Miami wins SO): Host UMD tied the score on Kobe Roth's goal with 1:38 left in regulation. Ludvig Persson had 50 saves for the visitors.