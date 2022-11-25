PORTLAND, Ore. — After a shaky offensive performance in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Duke coach Jon Scheyer wanted to see Jeremy Roach get back to playing more instinctively, especially at the offensive end of the floor.

Roach responded with a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and No. 8 Duke withstood Xavier's second-half comeback for a 71-64 win on Friday.

The Blue Devils (6-1) advanced to the championship game thanks to the play of their standout guard and another strong defensive effort. Roach came one point shy of matching his career high, and the Blue Devils rebounded after an unexpectedly tight victory over Oregon State in the opening round of the event.

Roach was 3 of 14 shooting against Oregon State as the Blue Devils scored a season-low 54 points. He made 9 of 15 shots and had five assists against Xavier.

"There's a lot that falls on your shoulders so you can end up overthinking it a little bit," Scheyer said. "The thing that I love for him today is he just was him. And when he's that way, he is to me the best guard in the country."

The Musketeers (4-2) were held to two points over the final five minutes and missed their last four shot attempts. Souley Boum scored 23 points and Adam Kunkel had 13. Kunkel didn't play the last 11 minutes after taking a hard fall committing a foul.

Xavier leading scorer Jack Nudge was 1 of 13 shooting and finished with five points.

"Jack played a great effort. He really did. He was ready for the game. He just had one of those nights where the ball didn't go in the basket," Xavier coach Sean Miller said.

At the same time, Miller was disappointed in what he called the "fracturing" he saw from his team.

"There were spurts and segments of the game where I thought we reflected our style, how we're trying to play, whether it be defense and offense. But there were way too many segments of the game, if not most of the game, where we were at times in our own way," Miller said.

Mitchell scored seven points in the opening minutes of the second half, including a pair of layups, and he hit a 3-pointer from the wing that gave Duke a 49-36 lead, its largest of the game.

That's when Xavier's comeback started. The Musketeers pulled within three points on several occasions, but Duke answered each time. Desmond Claude's driving layup pulled Xavier within 63-60 with 5:51 left, but Ryan Young scored for Duke and Xavier didn't make another basket.

Roach's jumper with 2:40 left pushed Duke's lead to 69-62.

"We like to play inside out but I mean, when guys are hitting shots it just opens up for everybody else," Roach said. "Just try to continue to be consistent hitting shots and I think we'll be fine."

Kyle Filipowski had 12 points and was not Duke's leading scorer for the first time in five games.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils' dominance on the backboards finally came to an end. Duke had outrebounded each of its first six opponents by double figures, the longest such stretch in school history. But Xavier's interior size limited Duke to a 33-32 advantage on the glass. The Blue Devils had 12 second-chance points.

Xavier: The Musketeers played an Atlantic Coast Conference team for the first time since beating Virginia Tech in last year's NIT Season Tip-Off. Xavier dropped to 0-2 against ranked opponents this season, having lost to Indiana last week. The Musketeers will play another ranked foe in Sunday's third-place game.

UP NEXT

Duke will face the Gonzaga-Purdue winner in the championship game on Sunday, while Xavier will play the loser.

