The No. 7 Gophers volleyball team came from behind to beat Northwestern 24-26, 19-25, 25-18, 31-29, 15-7 on Saturday night in Evanston, Ill. The victory improved Minnesota's record under Hugh McCutcheon to 15-1 against the Wildcats.

Minnesota (8-4, 3-1 Big Ten), coming off being swept by Wisconsin the night before, started slowly against the Wildcats (6-9, 1-3).

But Stephanie Samedy and Taylor Landfair led the comeback with 23 and a season-high 20 kills, respectively.

U golfer in third

Gophers junior Antoine Sale shot a 4-under-par 68 and was tied for third after the first round of the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Sale, a native of Chateau d'Oleron, France, had an eagle on his closing hole on the front nine and five birdies on his back nine

As a team, Minnesota is tied for 11th with Arkansas State with a 4-over 292 in the 12-team field.

McCauley up by shot

Isabella McCauley, a senior at Simley, was at the top of the leaderboard after the second day of the Minnesota Golf Champions tournament at Minneapolis Golf Club.

She was 8-under for the tournament — and 2-under for her second round through 15 holes when play was suspended by darkness. She had a one-shot lead over pro Trey Fessler of Albion Ridges GC; he also had finished 15 holes.

McCauley shot a 6-under 66 Friday to become the first female to lead the tournament after a round in its 47-year history.

She began her first round by chipping in for eagle and ended it with a 30-foot birdie to take a one-shot lead over Fessler and Thomas Campbell of 2nd Swing.

The golf course for the men was 7,024 yards long, for the women 5,804.

Two-race winner

Danny Docherty of St. Paul became the first runner to win multiple Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend titles when he finished first in the men's TC 10K (31 minutes, 57 seconds) and the TC 5K (15:07). Bobbi Patrick of Mankato won the women's TC 10K (38:47) and Shelby Nowak of Minneapolis the TC 5K (19:00).