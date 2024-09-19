No. 6 Tennessee visits No. 15 Oklahoma to highlight weekend's SEC action

Three SEC defenses have yet to allow a touchdown: No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Mississippi and Tennessee. ... Ole Miss is the first SEC team to score 150 points and allow fewer than 10 through three games, according to ESPN. ... ... Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has eight passing touchdowns and six rushing TDs in just three games. That's six more than his first three starts last season. ... Arkansas leads the nation with 15 rushing touchdowns, including six from Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson. ... LSU has won 16 straight nonconference game in Tiger Stadium and 65 of its last 66. ... South Carolina and Akron's only other meeting came on Dec. 1, 2018 after both teams had early season games called off because of weather.