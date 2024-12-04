Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (5-1, 1-0 Big 12)
No. 5 Marquette visits No. 6 Iowa State after Momcilovic's 24-point showing
By The Associated Press
Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -5.5; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State hosts No. 5 Marquette after Milan Momcilovic scored 24 points in Iowa State's 99-71 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Cyclones have gone 3-0 in home games. Iowa State leads the Big 12 with 17.5 fast break points.
The Golden Eagles are 1-0 on the road. Marquette is 7-0 against opponents with a winning record.
Iowa State's average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cyclones.
Kam Jones is averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
